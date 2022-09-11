Son of murdered St. Louis woman receives award; case remains unsolved

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The son of a woman shot and killed in St. Louis in 2015 received an award from a foundation founded by a St. Louis native.

The Korey Johnson Foundation honored Ja’Keem “JJ” Jones at the park outside the Dellwood Recreation Center in North County Saturday.

“I decided to have a birthday party to utilize my platform--my birthday, as a way of giving back,” Korey Johnson, founder and St. Louis native, said. “Party with a meaning behind it. Positive reinforcement is definitely needed even more right now.”

Johnson told New 4 he knew Ja’Keem’s mother, Whitney Brown.

Seven years ago someone gunned down Brown and her friend while they were in a car with Ja’Keem.

“Seeing him every day just reminds me more and more of her,” said Erica Jones, Ja’Keem’s grandmother.

“‘What did I get nominated for?’ I must have did the right thing,” Ja’Keem said.

Ja’Keem is part of a program called Boys to MenTORRs. The program teaches young inner city boys life skills such as fishing, tying a tie, discipline and more.

“They take us on field trips. They feed us,” Ja’Keem added.

“We got to save them before we grave them, that’s our motto, save them before we grave them,” said Bryan “Moe” Moore, a member of Boys 2 MenTORRs.

Whitney Brown’s case is still unsolved.

