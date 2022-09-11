Rain through the morning - Drier & cooler this afternoon

Weather Discussion: Widespread showers are moving in along a cold front. While no severe weather is expected, the rain may reduce visibility and cause ponding on the roads. By noon the metro will be clear of the rain, but counties in Illinois will hold onto scattered showers through the early afternoon.

Drier air arrives behind the cold front, and we’ll lose some of the cloud cover this afternoon. Temperatures will only hit 70° today.

We’ll enjoy fall-like temperatures through Tuesday before high pressure builds again. Temperatures for the second half of the week will sit 2-7° above our seasonal average.

