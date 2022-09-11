Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th on all-time list

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is greeted by Yadier Molina (4) after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is greeted by Yadier Molina (4) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected in the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ game at Pittsburgh.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

With St. Louis down 3-1, Pujols homered on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

