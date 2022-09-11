Man with Alzheimer’s missing in St. Louis County

Johnson went missing after walking away from his nursing home Sunday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Sunday morning.

Police said Will Johnson went missing after walking away from his nursing home in the 2600 block of Dunn Road at 7:00 a.m. Johnson was last seen wearing a button-down dress shirt with black slacks, black socks, and black dress shoes.

Anyone who has seen him should dial 911 immediately or call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

