Albert Pujols hits 697th home run, passes A-Rod for 4th place all-time

PITTSBURGH (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols added another milestone to his historic career by hitting his 697th career home run in Pittsburgh Sunday, passing Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of the 4th most in MLB history.

The home run came in the 9th inning against the Pirates with one runner on as the Cardinals were down 2-1. It was Pujols’ 18th home run this season, putting him just three away from becoming the 4th player ever to reach the 700 mark.

The Cardinals ended up pulling away with a 4-3 win Sunday after Pujols’ clutch blast to right center field. It’s the Redbirds’ 83rd win this season and puts them 8.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for 1st place in the National League Central division.

The Machine cranks out no. 697 for the lead in the 9th!!! pic.twitter.com/bVQXckoAdz — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2022

Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday to tie Rodriguez for 4th all-time.

The Cardinals have just over 20 games left this season, giving Pujols a legitimate chance to reach 700 for his career before he retires at the end of the season.

