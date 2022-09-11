696! Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez for fourth on all-time MLB home run list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the final year of his MLB career, Albert Pujols is chasing down history. Saturday in Pittsburgh, he gained another rung on the ladder.

Facing Pirates starter JT Brubaker in the sixth inning, Pujols launched the 696th home run of his historic big-league career, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home run list. And what a majestic blast it was.

PUJOLS TIED FOR 4TH ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/xredwe15jD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

The 17th home run of Pujols’ 2022 season tied the game for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. It was the 33rd home run of Pujols’ career at PNC Park. That ties the long-time Pirates’ home stadium with Houston’s Minute Maid Park for fourth on his personal career home run list behind only the two Busch Stadiums and Angel Stadium.

With a lifetime OPS above 1.150 at PNC Park, it’s statistically been Pujols’ favorite place to hit over the course of his career.

With four games remaining there for the Cardinals this season, it’s certainly plausible that Pittsburgh becomes a historic destination amid Pujols’ chase for 700.

