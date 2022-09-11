15-year-old dies in Alton crash

ALTON (KMOV) -- A 15-year-old died after crashing in Alton early Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Belle Street. Police said the teenager was driving a stolen Kia when they entered the wood line off of the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after the crash. The Madison County Coroner’s Office later pronounced them dead.

Alton Police said the driver’s name will not be released because they were a juvenile. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

