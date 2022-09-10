Watching for weekend rain & cooler temps

First Alert Forecast
Watching for weekend rain & cooler temps
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Weather Discussion: The spotty showers today will develop due to low pressure sitting to the south. Most will enjoy dry weather and temperatures in the mid-80s. The rain shouldn’t be too heavy where it does develop. Outdoor events should still be able to go on as planned but keep the rain gear near.

Sunday’s rain looks a little more widespread. Showers and thunderstorms will develop very late tonight off a southerly moving cold front. The cold front will likely have cleared the area by lunchtime, leaving a dry afternoon. Once the rain passes, we will enjoy more fall-like temperatures in the lower 70s.

This cool-down doesn’t last too long. By the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure moves in and will raise temperatures to the upper 80s.

