Rain Through Tomorrow, Turning Much Cooler & Less Humid

Weather Discussion: Any spotty showers & storms in the area will end this evening.

Overnight, as a cold front moves in, rain becomes more likely. Scattered showers & storms will continue off and on in the St. Louis area through about lunchtime Sunday. By late afternoon the sun will come back out. But it will be quite a bit cooler, and breezy too.

This cool-down doesn’t last too long. By the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure moves in and will raise temperatures to the mid and upper 80s.

