Porch pirate caught on video stealing 3-year-old’s soccer cleats

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A thief was caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Seibert Avenue in south St. Louis on Tuesday. The theft of packages from front porches is a crime that hasn’t gone away.

Chaz Crabtree is a relative of the victim.

“Several of my other family members said ‘okay, well, we are going to find this guy,’” he said.

Crabtree said they showed the video to employees at several nearby businesses and the suspect was recognized as someone who frequently stands at an exit at I-55 and Bayless asking for money. Residents said they see people asking for money at the intersection frequently.

“There is always people there asking for money and these people are the same people. And they seem to run from oneoff-rampp to another off-ramp and doing the same thing,” said Gen Cusson.

A clerk at a nearby BP store said he sees the suspect in the store frequently, according to Crabtree.

“He and his buddies are in here every day, stealing from us,” he said.

The next time the suspect came in the BP, an employee called the victim’s family to alert them. An officer happened to be at the victim’s house taking a report and was able to find the suspect and arrest him, as well as another individual. Crabtree said several stolen items were recovered, including the 3-year-old’s cleats. An officer returned the cleats the next day, in time for the beginning of soccer camp.

Organizations that help the homeless caution against giving money to panhandlers because there are resources available to provide them food and shelter and you don’t know if they’ll spend the money on drugs or alcohol.

