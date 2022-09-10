Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019.

Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors.

“I’ve played soccer since I was 4 and I’ve always had a strong leg so I thought, why not give it a go?” she said.

Knight plays defense on the soccer team, taking many of the team’s goal kicks and corner kicks. She likens them to field goals and extra points.

“My friends were like, ‘you’re kicking?’” she said. “I told them ‘yeah, might as well give it a go.’ They’re like, ‘that’s so cool are you good at it?’ I said ‘I like to think I am.’”

On Friday night, the Granite City School District unveiled its new million-dollar athletic facility, complete with a new turf field. It will be the first time Knight will be able to warm up or practice with actual goal posts.

“I’m so excited for the turf,” she said. “It looks amazing and it gives everyone a confidence boost when you take pride in where you play.”

The Warrior football program has struggled in years past, winless since the 2019 season. However, Knight’s teammates said things are clicking this fall and she plays a role in that success.

“It’s like our little sister,” said quarterback Kendrick Lyons. “We protect her in the school, she’s fun and she’s a great kicker.”

Last Friday’s game at Carbondale marked the first time this season Knight played after the team failed to score a touchdown in Week 1. After making three extra-point attempts and a field goal, she said her confidence is growing.

“The nerves start going up but I’m pretty confident in it and I feel like I got this,” she said.

As for her teammates, Knight said everyone has been accepting, welcoming and encouraging.

“They’re nothing but encouragement to me and they make me feel better on the sidelines,” she said. “They’ll say like, ‘you got this,’ they’re just so encouraging.”

The Warriors will play for their first win of the season tonight against Champaign Central at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.