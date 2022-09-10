23-year-old remembered after Beverly Hills Supermarket killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of Kardaye Moore.

“It hurts so bad. My baby is gone,” says his mom, Tanya Moore.

The 23-year-old was Moore’s youngest child. He was shot and killed Wednesday night at the Beverly Hills Supermarket off of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Loved ones returned to the crime scene to release balloons and celebrate his life Friday night.

“A simple walk in the store can end anybody’s life and that’s sad,” says his sister, Tierra Lovette.

“Nobody helped him. A store full of people,” says Moore. “I’m not strong. I’m dealing with it.”

The killing was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Police say Warren Smith and Marcel Payne were caught on video committing the murder.

“Just to see those pictures it broke my heart because I want to know did he scream out and say, ‘Ma.’ Did he ask for me? He died alone,” says Moore.

According to investigators, Payne is seen punching the victim from behind.

Another photo shows what police say is Smith with a gun before he shot and killed Kardaye.

As bullets fly, customers are also seen running for their lives, including a 4-year-old girl and her mother.

“To even see the video of the little girl running out the store she could have been right there where my brother was,” says Lovette.

As a sea of red and black balloons filled the sky Friday evening, Kardaye’s family said his bravery to fight to the end is a legacy they’re proud of.

“I want everybody to know that my son was a legend,” says Moore. “He was only 23. He’s a legend.”

“You can tell he was loved,” says Lovette. “Even though I’m his big sister, he was my role model. He was brave. He was loyal. He was a gentle giant.”

Smith and Payne were arrested and are facing felony murder and assault charges. Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to call the North County Cooperative Police Department.

