Timing Out The Weekend Rain Chances

Weather Discussion: Isolated T’showers for some on Saturday and then watch for scattered showers Sunday morning to early afternoon with a big cool down. Sunday looks to be our coolest day since May!

Saturday: We will start dry and quite honestly many will remain dry as rain chances aren’t very high. However, what isolated Thunder showers pop up could be briefly heavy. Late morning through the evening will be the time to watch and again these will be rather hit and miss. Higher chances are Southeast and lower chances Northwest. Otherwise it will be warm, more humid and partly cloudy.

Sunday: Especially during the morning to early afternoon prepare for some rain showers. We’re uncertain on just how widespread the rain will be, thus we’ll keep it at a 50% chance. But this is our highest rain threat this weekend. The model trends show rain ending from west to east in the afternoon, so it won’t be an all day rain. But it will be cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures only peak in the near 70, a taste of early October weather.

