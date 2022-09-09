Taste of St. Louis returns downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.

The event will last until Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information or to stay updated, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.