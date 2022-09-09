Taste of St. Louis returns downtown

2021 Taste of St. Louis
2021 Taste of St. Louis(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.

The event will last until Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information or to stay updated, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month,...
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
Jude James celebrates after scoring a touchdown at Lutheran North
Francis Howell rolls past Lutheran North
A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old.
Bullets nearly hit child in supermarket shooting
Around the country, there have been terrifying instances of officers being hit on the side of...
Move Over laws are meant to protect, but many drivers aren’t following them