Sunny And Warm

Weather Discussion: Sunshine and Warm temperatures with low humidity again today.

Humidity will increase tomorrow. There is a 30% chance of a shower or storm in the metro area beginning Saturday. Precipitation looks much more likely east and south of the metro area.

A cold front moves through Saturday night into early Sunday bringing with it a 40% chance for showers and a few storms. It will be much cooler behind this system and humidity levels will drop back down.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.