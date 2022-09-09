The stroke of genius behind the Ascension Charity Classic’s investment in North County youth

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis is the focus of the golf world as it welcomes the second Ascension Charity Classic, a PGA Champions tour event that brings the game’s legends to North County for three days.

There’s a grassroots effort to make the sport a foundation of success for area youth. The proof is evident in the strength of Nakia Jackson. Her laugh is the sound of pure joy.

“I really like smiling and having fun,” Jackson shared. “And I know people react off your energy.”

The 21-year-old has overcome a lot.

Meet Nakia Jackson. She’s strong. She’s an overcomer of trauma. She dreams of traveling the world and becoming a counselor for at-risk youth.



Tonight on @KMOV she shares her story and how @MarygroveKids & @AscensionCCG are giving her a second chance to thrive in life. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/tvuINpmA5B — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 9, 2022

“I remember being suicidal at the age of 9 and went through abuse, rape, sexual assault,” Jackson shared.

She said depression was the one constant in her life.

That changed when she found Marygrove, the largest therapeutic residential treatment program in Missouri. It empowers 140 kids and young adults to overcome their trauma.

“They help you reach your goals, and they help you be better,” Jackson said.

Nakia’s success fuels Marygrove CEO Dr. Michael Meehan. He said the Ascension Charity Classic keeps their doors open.

“Those kids are proof of the positive impact of those donations,” Meehan said.

Marygrove’s campus is more than 40 acres of land in Florissant. It’s where staff and volunteers teach kids everything from how to cook, clean, and get that first job. To last 170 plus years, you need a little help and that’s where the Ascension Charity Classic comes into play.

“You see how intimately the companies and sponsors get involved in the community and embed themselves in the fabric of what it is to live daily lives here,” Major Champion and former World No. 1 David Duval explained Thursday, “We’re in and out each week but it has a lasting impact.”

The inaugural event in 2021, the “Ascension,” raised almost $1 million for area charities, including Marygrove.

The goal for year 2 is to double those results. In this case, doubling is a good thing.

“This is urban renewal,” Ascension EVP Nick Ragone explained. “Taking a professional event not known for diversity and inclusion, put it in North St. Louis County, raising charity, and keeping it in the area.”

A place of peace.



Ascension’s @nickragone2 tells me, “You can feel Christ at work,” at @MarygroveKids - the largest therapeutic residential treatment program in Missouri. It’s one of the charitable causes the @AscensionCCG supports, along with @ulstl and @bgcstl | @KMOV pic.twitter.com/kEpqMA0kfs — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 9, 2022

“It’s changing the narrative of what events like this can do and the immense impact they can make in a short time,” Meehan shared. “For us, the money we get from the classic changes our trajectory and allows us to do things we couldn’t otherwise.”

The combination of professional golf and generous hearts continues the programs fueling Nakia’s passion to become a counselor for at-risk youth.

“I want them to know their story matters because they told me my story matters,” Jackson explained. “I want them to know even if it’s not better now, one day it will. It may not be now, but it will happen.”

Along with Marygrove, the tournament supports The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The Ascension Charity Classic begins Friday morning.

