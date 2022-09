ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority is on board with Procter & Gamble’s plans to grow in the city.

The company is looking to invest $180 million into its plant on East Grand near the St. Louis riverfront. P&G says it would add more than 100 new jobs.

The St. Louis Port Authority voted Thursday to move ahead on the project.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.