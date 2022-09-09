St. Louis City to review police officers’ secondary work policy following investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Tower Grove Avenue near the popular entertainment district The Grove sits a parking lot filled with white cars with the word “POLICE.” The building looks like a police substation, but it belongs to a private company, owned by a former police officer.

“I think right now the demand pressed upon us and other security companies is due to the shortage of police officers in the City of St. Louis,” said Charles Betts, owner of The City’s Finest, a private security company that employs police officers working secondary shifts.

Betts is a retired SLMPD officer and his company has grown 30 percent in recent years as more neighborhoods and businesses pay for the services to provide increased security in certain areas of St. Louis.

Several neighborhoods that include the Central West End, Downtown and Soulard pay for the additional officers through special taxing districts. The employees of The City’s Finest are off-duty officers. They wear their department-issued uniforms, however, and are able to perform almost all the same tasks as if they were on duty.

But questions have been raised about ethics and equity surrounding these private companies. It centers around the idea that wealthy neighborhoods are able to afford these additional officers, increasing their sense of safety. A report published by ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, highlights private policing practices in St. Louis and how it affects the city’s public safety as a whole.

“It shows people who have a lot of clout in this town are able to just order up policing,” said Jeremy Kohler, an investigative reporter for ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom. Kohler spent a year investigating the private police forces in St. Louis and co-published a story with the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

His reporting raises questions about the policies surrounding officers’ secondary work. He says what stood out to him was the use of rewards to investigate crimes. One email ProPublica obtained during the investigation outlined a $1,000 reward to officers from The City’s Finest to catch a suspect wanted in a break-in at a Central West End business.

Betts defends the practice.

“We reward our officers when they go above and beyond what we think is their normal expectation, if an officer catches a suspect, that’s my right as an employer,” said Betts.

According to the investigation, there is no Missouri law prohibiting the practice. But a spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Department of Public Safety says the department will be reviewing concerns regarding secondary policy.

The department declined an interview with News 4 for this story.

