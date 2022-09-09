St. Louis Cardinals welcoming 25 new citizens to Busch Stadium

By Jacob Klevorn
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, will welcome 25 local immigrants from 18 nations for naturalization on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Busch Stadium at 6:15 p.m., just prior to game time.

This ceremony is being held in honor of Constitution Day, officially celebrated on Sept. 17, and recognized throughout the month of September each year. Constitution Day honors the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

Federal courts around the country hold special naturalization ceremonies at iconic sites in September for this annual commemoration.

