ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Art is taking over downtown Clayton as the St. Louis Art Fair is set to begin Friday at 5 p.m.

The event runs through Sunday night. This year’s theme is “Love in the Art.” There will be food, entertainment and an area for kids to make some creations of their own.

More than 180 vendors are participating this year.

