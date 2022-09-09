Scott Air Force Base remembers lives lost in 9/11

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- The airmen, staff and families at Scott Air Force Base took time this week to remember the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.

Retired New York Fire Chief Dan Daly spoke at the base Friday, giving everyone there an idea of what first responders in the city had to deal with on that day. This was Scott Air Force Base’s latest effort to honor the nearly 3,000 people that died that day.

