Illinois police asking for help finding hit-and-run suspect

By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are trying to find a person of interest after a fatal hit-and-run in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis on August 24.

The victim of the hit-and-run was a 59-year-old man. Illinois State Police released screenshots of surveillance video Friday that shows the person of interest inside a gas station.

The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the case along with Illinois State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

