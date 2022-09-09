Illinois police asking for help finding hit-and-run suspect

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are trying to find a person of interest after a fatal hit-and-run in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis on August 24.

The victim of the hit-and-run was a 59-year-old man. Illinois State Police released screenshots of surveillance video Friday that shows the person of interest inside a gas station.

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding this person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run case. (ISP)

The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the case along with Illinois State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.