Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights.

There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the companies include UPS, First Community Bank, and Penske.

There will be hundreds of Jobs available. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online and dress professionally and bring many resumes.

Pre-register online at www.jobnewsusa.com or register at the door! For more info, call (636) 489-5400

Orlando’s Event & Conference Center located at 2050 Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

