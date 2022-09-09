Murphy Beds recalled due to potential falling hazards

(KMOV) -- Beds that were being sold online have been recalled due to a potential hazard of the bed detaching from the wall and falling.

Murphy Beds, manufactured by Cyme Tech, are sold under the names Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture and Wade Logan Murphy Beds.

About 8,200 units are on the recall list, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website. The recall includes full-sized and queen-sized beds sold under the previously listed names.

People who purchased one of the beds should stop using them and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair. The CPSC said the company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

There have been 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking and 62 injuries that include broken bones, bruising, and others.

