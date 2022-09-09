Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting intimate partner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four months after pleading guilty to shooting an intimate partner, a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 20 years.

Javonte Mickle, 25, was convicted on charges of Domestic Assault of the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action (ADA). This ruling, which took place on Thursday, September 8th, follows Mickle’s confession to the crime.

According to St. Louis County prosecutors, Mickle shot at his intimate partner on July 4th, 2021, in the 400 block of MacDougall Drive in Glasgow Village. The victim was shot once in the chest and twice in the abdomen at close range.

A victim impact statement, provided from the partner and read by a St. Louis County assistant prosecutor, said that the injuries sustained from the attack have forced an early retirement from her military service, and have caused continuous medical complications and chronic pain. She is 26 years old.

The victim’s 5-year-old child was also a witness to the shooting; the victim remarking in her impact statement about the long-lasting effects of the crime.

“I’m not even sure if I’m capable of bringing new life into this world and safely carrying a child anymore, because of how deeply this has impacted my continued life,” read from the victim’s impact statement. “My son held my hand while I was laying on the ground fighting for my life. That has traumatized him for life!”

She asked the court to sentence Mickle to at least 20 years in prison, the court sentenced him to 20 years.

