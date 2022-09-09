Man convicted of shooting man pounding on his girlfriend’s home window

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After over four hours of deliberating, a jury convicted a 29-year-old man of shooting through a window at a man at his girlfriend’s home in 2021.

Gregory Jarrett, 29, was convicted Sunday of assault and armed criminal action charges. Jarrett, who was out on bond, was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to police, a man arrived at a home in the 7300 block of Normandie Court in Hazelwood belonging to Jarrett’s girlfriend. The man tried to pick up his daughter he shares with the woman but wasn’t allowed to come inside. After being denied, he began pounding on the bedroom window.

Jarrett then fired his gun through the closed window that had blinds drawn. The man was seriously injured.

“This verdict shows that St. Louis County has seen enough gun violence and won’t accept shooting blindly through a closed and shuttered window at someone you know as a legitimate act of self-defense,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “At the end of this unnecessary pain and trauma, let’s hope that everyone involved in this incident truly focuses on the well-being of the children at the center of this dispute.”

His sentencing will be on Nov. 21.

