Francis Howell rolls past Lutheran North

Jude James celebrates after scoring a touchdown at Lutheran North
Jude James celebrates after scoring a touchdown at Lutheran North(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Francis Howell Vikings defeated the Lutheran North Crusaders 41-21 on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders set the tone with a touchdown made by senior receiver Vance Gross. The Vikings responded with a touchdown of their own made by senior running back Brady Hultman. They scored again with a deep pass caught by junior receiver Jude James to end the first half.

In the third quarter, Vikings’ quarterback Adam Shipley threw another touchdown pass to junior receiver Kendall Gurley to extend the lead to 21-7. The Crusaders, led by freshman running back Martez Stephenson, marched the ball down the field and were able to keep the score at a seven-point deficit.

Gurley picked up an interception in the fourth quarter to set the Vikings up to score. Howell also scored again on a punt return ran by senior Jaylen Pearson. Howell’s defense put the nail in the coffin with another touchdown from a fumble recovery.

Francis Howell improves to 3-0 in their regular season.

