East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In 2005, Gully’s supervised release was revoked after he was caught possessing cocaine and marijuana. He was sent back to prison for six months; followed by six months of home confinement. In 2006, His supervised release was again revoked and he returned to prison for 13 months after violating the terms of his home confinement.

After his 48-month prison term, Gully will serve three years of supervised release.

