2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old.

“It was absolutely gut-wrenching to watch,” says Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative. “She’s dodging bullets as the glass door breaks over her. She’s 4 years old trying to run to her mom in the parking lot.”

Surveillance video captured the deadly shooting inside Beverly Hills Supermarket Wednesday night. Investigators allege 31-year-old Warren Smith and 28-year-old Marcel Payne are the perpetrators of the crime.

The store’s camera shows the two entering the store and moments later Payne is seen punching 23-year-old Kardaye Moore from behind. Police say that’s when Smith pulled out his gun and shot Moore multiple times, killing him.

“Mr. Smith. ended up not only shooting Mr. Moore to death but he shot the individual he was with in his hands,” says Major Marin.

“I’m really shocked by this. No one has ever been killed in that building before,” says customer Ted Ringo.

News 4 has learned that the plaza has hired security to patrol the lot.

“You usually don’t have a lot of violence up here, so I don’t know what happened,” says lot security officer Thurlmon Mosely. It’s getting bad in the community. I’m going to have to be armed to do my job.”

Smith and Payne have been arrested and face felony second-degree murder and assault charges. Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

The North County Police Cooperative is trying to locate the mother and daughter that were caught in the crossfire. They are asking anyone with information or witnesses of the shooting to call 314-428-7374.

