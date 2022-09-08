Sunny, Warm & Lower Humidity
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Another sunny day with comfortable humidity. A perfect day to enjoy the Cards game (a 12:15 start). Expect a carbon copy on Friday.
A more unsettled pattern for the weekend with a chance for a few showers & storms on Saturday afternoon and a higher probability for rain and storms on Sunday when a cold front moves through the area. That will lead to cooler temperatures next week.
