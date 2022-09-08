St. Peters officials aim to find long-term flooding fix

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In July, historic flooding washed across the area leaving cars submerged and stranded on Interstate 70 in St. Peters. Now, the St. Peters Board of Alderman calling for changes to prevent that from happening again.

The BOA drafted a resolution that will be discussed during Thursday’s night meeting. The resolution will call on MoDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to find a long-term solution with ongoing maintenance provided to interstate highway drainage systems. Also mentioned in the document, officials claim little has been done since the 2015 flooding and the recent events reinforce the critical need for addressing and correcting the problem.

In 2015, severe storms caused Dardenne Creek to flood. A stretch of Interstate 70 was flooded for two days.

