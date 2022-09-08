South City smoke shop becomes latest smash-and-grab target

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business in south St. Louis was damaged during a smash-and-grab.

The front window and security bars were severely damaged at the Discount Smoke Shop at Loughborough and Morganford in south St. Louis. At this time, it is unclear what was taken by thieves.

In August, several cannabis dispensaries were broken into.

