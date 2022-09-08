Moment of Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Belleville, Illinois and the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee invite everyone throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area to attend our annual Moment of Remembrance Ceremony, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

The location of this Memorial ceremony will be at the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois in front of Belleville Engine House #4 – 1125 South Illinois Street, Belleville. IL. This annual ceremony honors those who died and those who came to aid and rescue on 9/11/2001.

Guest Speaker for this year’s event will be Colonel Willie L. Cooper, Commander of the 375th Mission Support Group, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Parking for the general public will be behind Engine House #4.

