Moment of Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday in Belleville

Flyer for the Moment of Remembrance in Belleville.
Flyer for the Moment of Remembrance in Belleville.(City of Belleville)
By City of Belleville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Belleville, Illinois and the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee invite everyone throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area to attend our annual Moment of Remembrance Ceremony, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

The location of this Memorial ceremony will be at the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois in front of Belleville Engine House #4 – 1125 South Illinois Street, Belleville. IL. This annual ceremony honors those who died and those who came to aid and rescue on 9/11/2001.

Guest Speaker for this year’s event will be Colonel Willie L. Cooper, Commander of the 375th Mission Support Group, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Parking for the general public will be behind Engine House #4.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Standoff ends in fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7, 2022.
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say
ely walker
City attorneys say they’re holding Ely Walker board members accountable after new consent order
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
future64
MoDOT releases goals for Future64 project