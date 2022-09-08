MoDOT releases goals for Future64 project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - MoDOT hopes to improve Interstate64/Highway 40 to make it more accessible and safer for the thousands of drivers who drive in and out of downtown St. Louis.

MoDOT is focusing on the roughly 3-mile stretch from Jefferson to Kingshighway in the Central Corridor of St. Louis. It’s an area seeing millions of dollars in investment and development from the City Foundry to the Armory and dozens of new apartment buildings.

After community meetings, the agency released a list of project needs and goals for what it’s calling Future64.

Amongst the needs of the project are increasing safety for all users including vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, fixing the concern that Interstate 64 acts as a barrier to the north and south parts of the city, improving the navigation on and off the highway, and maintaining function and capacity for the future.

The project is in the study phase, which will continue into January. According to the recent plan, the goals of the project will be to reuse available space to benefit the community, integrate bicycle and pedestrian design, consolidate access points from the interstate to local streets and support improved land use near transit stations.

At this point, a timeline and cost have not yet been released. For more information, visit future64.com.

