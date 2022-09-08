Imo’s to start selling frozen pizzas in grocery stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Soon St. Louisans won’t be the only ones that can enjoy Imo’s at home. The St. Louis pizzeria is going across state lines with frozen St. Louis-style pizzas.

By October 3, the pizza will roll out to St. Louis area Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s and Walmarts. The new varieties include cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, the deluxe four-meat and sausage and pepperoni.

The brand will soon expand to grocery stores in 13 states. That includes Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Alabama and Mississippi.

