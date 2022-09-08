Imo’s Pizza will soon hit the aisles of your local grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Your favorite frozen pizza is hitting several local retailers!

The delicious square beyond compare will soon hit stores across St. Louis and 13 other states. Imo’s Pizza lovers can soon grab a frozen pizza with their classic toppings such as cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, deluxe (sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onion), four meat (sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon) and sausage and pepperoni.

By Oct. 3, Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, Walmart and other companies will stock their freezers with the products.

“Imo’s Pizza has built a loyal following over the past 58 years, and today we are proud to offer our fans another way to satisfy their craving for the original St. Louis-style pizza,” said Imo’s CEO Mark Miner. “While nothing compares to a freshly baked Imo’s Pizza from one of our 99 restaurants, our Imo’s frozen pizza brings our parlor to your kitchen.”

If you’re not in St. Louis or Missouri, there will be locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Virginia. Click here to view the map.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.