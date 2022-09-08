‘I lost my baby:’ Mother loses 10-year-old in Bellefontaine Road crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Tiara Jackson could never have predicted such a tragedy would shake up her world forever.

“I haven’t processed it, I’m not processing. I’m still in shock about it,” said Jackson. “I lost my baby. And now I have to learn how to move on and live without my baby.”

Her daughter, 10-year-old Quiana Belton, died on Wednesday following a head-on crash between two cars the night before. The incident happened Tuesday night along Bellefontaine Road just south of 270.

“My daughter died at 1:40 in the morning, and when she passed away, I stayed with her until 5:30 the following morning,” said Jackson.

Jackson spoke over the phone with News 4 for the first time since the accident.

“She looked like her mother, she acts like her mother, she just was my little twin,” she said.

She says Quiana was an honor roll student, runner, cheerleader and big sister to her two biological siblings. She also had additional bonus siblings, including older sister Aaliyah Smallwood.

“She was my rock. She wanted to be exactly like me. She used to always tell me ‘when you get your first house, I’m going to live with you. When you get your first car, I want you to come pick me up.’ Like she used to always want to be around me,” said Smallwood. “She loves to do Tik Toks and she loves to laugh.”

Jackson says her daughter was loving and cared about everyone.

“She always wanted friends. She just wanted everybody to love her,” said Jackson.

That Tuesday, Quiana left Jackson’s house in the car with Jackson’s best friend and her daughter to stay overnight with them.

Then, Jackson started receiving messages.

“People telling me that my best friend just got into a car accident and…immediately I was kind of shook,” said Jackson. “My baby is in this car.”

Jackson says she hasn’t been able to talk in detail with her friend about the accident. As of now, her friend and five others involved in the crash remain in the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating what led to the crash, but Jackson says finding out how and why is not her priority right now.

“I am not in a place of me being angry. I’m not really trying to think about whose fault, because all I can focus on is my daughter,” she said. “I will let the investigators do their job.”

Family members have since organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. They hope to honor Quiana and the lives she touched at such a young age.

“Just look at your people and just tell them you all love them, and you care about them,” said Jackson, “Because the next day is never promised.”

The family will also be doing a balloon release in honor of Quiana at 10009 Bellefontaine Road on September 11 at 7 p.m.

