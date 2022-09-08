Goodbye St. Louis Bread Co., Hello Panera?

(AP Photo/Steven Senne) In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, photo, a passer-by walks near an...
(AP Photo/Steven Senne) In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Panera Bread restaurant location, in Natick, Mass. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, Panera said that each of its fountain drink cups will list the amount..
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Locals are clutching their toasted ravs and their square-cut pizza a little more tightly this morning, as reports stated some St. Louis Bread Co. locations will be making the switch to Panera.

The St. Louis-based chain opened its first location in Kirkwood back in 1987 but it expanded nationwide under the name Panera. Still, the Bread Co. brand remained entrenched across the St. Louis area. The company said that St. Louis City and County locations will hold onto the title but others in the surrounding metropolitan area may take on the Panera moniker as they go through remodeling.

In a statement, a Panera spokesperson said “Don’t worry. We will still be bread-slicing those bagels.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.
Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour’ to Busch Stadium in 2023
Standoff ends in fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7, 2022.
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say
Lighthouse landing
Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority's hands
Generic Imos Pizza
Imo’s Pizza will soon hit the aisles of your local grocery store