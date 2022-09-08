Goodbye St. Louis Bread Co., Hello Panera?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Locals are clutching their toasted ravs and their square-cut pizza a little more tightly this morning, as reports stated some St. Louis Bread Co. locations will be making the switch to Panera.

The St. Louis-based chain opened its first location in Kirkwood back in 1987 but it expanded nationwide under the name Panera. Still, the Bread Co. brand remained entrenched across the St. Louis area. The company said that St. Louis City and County locations will hold onto the title but others in the surrounding metropolitan area may take on the Panera moniker as they go through remodeling.

In a statement, a Panera spokesperson said “Don’t worry. We will still be bread-slicing those bagels.”

