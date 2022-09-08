Edman caps epic comeback as Cardinals walk-off on Nationals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Whether ‘Tommy Two Bags’ actually got to second base before the speedy Ben DeLuzio crossed home plate didn’t make a material difference. Either way, the Cardinals had won the game thanks to Tommy Edman’s latest big swing, capping a miracle five-run ninth inning—and showing that you simply can’t ever count out this team.

“That’s a good piece of hitting,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Went with the pitch, hit it hard, stayed through it. Impressive.”

For clarity’s sake, Edman did round second base to officially collect his 27th double of the year before the 28-year-old rookie pinch-runner DeLuzio completed the last leg of his dash from first to home. The screaming opposite-field liner by Edman was the emphatic finisher as the Cardinals climbed all the way back from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Nationals 6-5 Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals got ninth-inning knocks from Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina—as well as walks from Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill—before Edman drove the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan the opposite way, just off the tip of the left fielder’s glove to drive home the final two runs of the evening.

The last time the Nats saw this much Cardinal Devil Magic, Pete Kozma was the one delivering it.

“I think it’s like that any inning, whether it’s the first or the ninth,” Donovan said of the Cardinals’ ability to spark a rally when they need one this season. “Whether it’s no outs, one out, two outs, we can get something rolling at any time.”

Paul Goldschmidt’s early homer didn’t hold up as the Nationals scratched across a run against Jordan Montgomery in the seventh before chopping away at the St. Louis bullpen in the eighth. Hometown kid Luke Voit dealt a heavy blow with a long two-run blast as the Cardinals found themselves down four runs in a flash. Thanks to the late heroics of the lineup, though, the hiccups for JoJo Romero and Giovanny Gallegos were of little concern.

Though Montgomery didn’t get the W, he put together 6.2 innings of one-run baseball to continue his sensational campaign with the Cardinals. Since joining the team via trade at the deadline, Montgomery has posted a 1.45 ERA. Incredibly, the Cardinals have won each of his seven starts.

The Cardinals have won 20 of their last 26 games, dropping only one series since the beginning of August. It’s a stretch that has coincided with the Brewers crumbling spectacularly to allow the Cardinals to open up a whopping 9.5-game lead in the NL Central standings.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.