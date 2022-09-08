Dry Pattern Holds For Friday, Then Weekend Rain Chances

Weather Discussion: Another sunny day with comfortable humidity for Friday. Friday night football and any outdoor activities will be dry and mild as temps cool from the mid 80s down to the 70s for the evening.

Saturday: We start to see isolated thunder showers pop up Saturday with the best chance southeast of the St. Louis metro, but a 30% chance in the metro. While these are hit and miss, they can be briefly heavy. Otherwise it will be more humid and warm but not too hot in the mid to low 80s.

Sunday: Scattered rain is a 50% chance, but we have seen some models trending a little lower on the rain chance. At this point it doesn’t look like an all day rain but a few showers may get your plans wet. Expect mostly cloudy to perhaps overcast skies with a cool day and hgihs in the mid 70s. If clouds are thicker, it may even be a bit cooler.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.