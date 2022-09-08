Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area.

At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.

According to the city, the Chick-fil-A drive-thru will be able to hold 56 cars without impeding traffic on the nearby service road or Zumbehl Road. Additionally, the city plans to build a bridge over nearby Cole Creek, allowing another access point to the large parking lot.

A quarter-mile up the road near the Schnucks, several more businesses are taking shape. A Tidal Wave car wash is currently under construction, along with a Kaldi’s Coffee. A few doors down from Schnucks, Foss Swim School, which will house an indoor pool, is under construction. Next door to it, Pet Supplies Plus recently opened in the former Savers building.

Tommie Love and Rob Moellering are the new owners of Pet Supplies Plus. The couple said more than a year-and-a-half of blood, sweat and tears went into their soft opening two weeks ago.

“Supply shortages and timelines, labor shortages, it was very stressful,” said Moellering. “We think people are pretty excited, given there is only one other store in St. Charles County.”

The interior of the store required a total overhaul, he said, offering 10,000 square feet of products, including a grooming and wash center.

The couple, who lives in St. Charles, said increased development in the area and the high visibility of the location were major draws.

“That was definitely appealing, being with a Schnucks was awesome, we know they have a good customer base,” said Love. “The Foss Swim School is fantastic for us with kids and parents and good visibility and there’s going to be a Chick-Fil-A soon.”

While the store is currently open, the couple will offer its grand opening and ribbon cutting on September 17 and 18. The event will offer giveaways and opportunities for pet adoptions.

Nearby, the former Gold’s Gym location is being transformed into an Aldi. According to a city official, Aldi plans to keep open its other location off of First Capital Drive.

All of the progress is a sign of a pro-business community that attracts investors from all over, said St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.

“We’re transparent with the businesses that come in but we’re also demanding, we don’t let just anybody in,” he said. “We had a developer come in recently that offered many millions of dollars for a section of the city we want to develop and all they wanted to do was apartments and we said, no, we’re not going to do that.”

The city said the Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Jersey Mikes should open within the next three to four months. The development comes as the city continues construction of the $350 million Riverpointe development near Streets of St. Charles. The city said Chicken n Pickle has officially closed on its piece of land but anticipates an opening date pushed back to late spring or summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.