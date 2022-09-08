Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district.

Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”

The zoo’s $230 million, 425-acre expansion into north St. Louis County is set for 2026, and about 1.5 miles from this site. St. Louis Development Corp. Executive Director Neal Richardson expects the Lighthouse Landing project to create 450 new living-wage jobs for the city and expand the tax base in north St. Louis.

City documents do not specify where financing for the project will come from but a preliminary funding agreement for the project will be considered during the Port Authority meeting Thursday.

It must be signed by Nov. 1 to take effect but no timeline was given for the development.

