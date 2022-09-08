City attorneys say they’re holding Ely Walker board members accountable after new consent order

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Several problems that have been plaguing a Downtown West apartment are now in the hands of city leaders after a nuisance violation was given to board members last month. The problems include parties, unwanted visitors and compromised security.

“Our perspective here was we need to get those residents protected, we need to protect their security,” Matt Moak said.

Moak is the city’s deputy counselor. He and his team met with representatives of the Ely Walker Lofts board. The meeting avoided a nuisance hearing with safety as the goal in mind.

“We entered the consent order because basically our demands were met,” Moak explained.

Eight points were agreed upon by the board members and the city’s legal team:

1. Within seven days, provide a 24-hour non-emergency line for residents.

2. Within seven days, use the newly installed Latch access lock system.

3. Within seven days, lock all access points to the roof and other common areas.

4. Within 14 days, put up “no trespassing” signs.

5. Within 45 days, install the same lock system on elevators to limit usage and access.

6. Within 45 days, install security cameras at the front door.

7. Within 45 days, secure all internal stairwells.

8. For one year, or until there is a 60 percent decrease in 911 calls, have on-site security.

“We’re trying to prevent, just so if someone does slip through the cracks, they’re limited to what they can do in that building,” Myia Wood said.

Wood is the attorney manager for the city’s problem properties unit. She said they recommended Ely Walker Lofts get additional security back in March of this year, but the board never followed through. This new court order, attorneys said, is different and said the board is now being held accountable.

“The condo board itself, they now have to abide by the terms of the order. If they fail to do so, they do so at their own peril. In terms of monitoring that, I mean, we’re going to be watching that very closely,” Moak said.

If one or more of these conditions isn’t met, city attorneys said a judge could remove the board’s control of Ely Walker and hire a third party to take over. However, they said closing down and moving tenants out isn’t an option.

Ely Walker Condo Board sent a response regarding the agreement, which reads: The consent agreement was a collaborative effort between the EWLCA board and the City and reflects both party’s sincere interest in making the Ely Walker building as secure as possible; hopefully alleviating resident fears, concerns and complaints by keeping unwanted trespassers from the building.

