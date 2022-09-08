Campaign 2022: Meet the candidates in the running for St. Louis’ next Board of Aldermen President
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two presumed frontrunners to be the next St. Louis Board of Aldermen President sat down with News 4 political reporter Lauren Trager ahead of the preliminary election.
Aldermen Jack Coatar and Megan Green are expected to be the frontrunners are initial voting next week. They will then do a runoff in November.
The Board of Aldermen President seat was vacated by Lewis Reed after he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.