Campaign 2022: Meet the candidates in the running for St. Louis’ next Board of Aldermen President

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two presumed frontrunners to be the next St. Louis Board of Aldermen President sat down with News 4 political reporter Lauren Trager ahead of the preliminary election.

Aldermen Jack Coatar and Megan Green are expected to be the frontrunners are initial voting next week. They will then do a runoff in November.

The Board of Aldermen President seat was vacated by Lewis Reed after he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

BOA Candidates
