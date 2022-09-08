1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.

Moore later died at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are still investigating what led up to the deadly supermarket shooting.

