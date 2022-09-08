1 dead after shooting in Granite City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.

Police said there is no longer a safety threat in that area.

