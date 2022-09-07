University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Rothschild continues to work to get his properties on Vernon Avenue livable again following historic flooding from nearby River Des Peres.

“It’s going to be a huge process but right now I’m trying to get the permits in place,” said the property owner who rents two homes damaged by the floods.

Six weeks ago, he and hundreds of University City residents watched as flood waters filled their homes. More than 300 properties were condemned by the city.

“[They] put condemned stickers on all the doors which makes everyone know these properties are empty,” said Rothschild. “I’ve had break-ins at both my properties.”

The director of planning and development for University City tells KMOV the signs are required. The Sandvall family on Wilson Avenue hopes they can remove theirs this week and finally get back into their home after being displaced for more than a month.

“We just have to pass our inspection,” said Kelsey Sandvall. “It’s been hard, we have four small kids.”

Property owners must meet certain requirements to ensure flood-damaged homes are safe. To make repairs, permits are required.

“The mold needs to be taken care of. That certainly could create a health issue,” said John Wagner, the director of planning and development. He says their inspectors are working to get to everyone as quickly as possible.

They are waving the permit fees for owner-occupied homes but not for property owners like Rothschild. The city says that’s because landlords are a business and make a profit.

“This has been the biggest money-losing endeavor ever. I’m just trying to build for my future,” he said.

FEMA funds are not available to landlords. SBA only provides loans that require hours of paperwork. Rothschild says the extra fees from the permits are just one more hurdle to climb.

“I’m paying all out of pocket to pay for all the work. So $125 on top of that is kind of hard to stomach.”

