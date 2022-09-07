Copy and paste temps for a few days - Weekend brings changes

Weather Discussion: These next few days the weather is essentially copy and paste! Temperatures will sit in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Additionally, we’ll have a string of days with sunshine and minimal humidity.

The weekend brings changes as low pressure moves with scattered showers on Saturday. A cold front arriving either Saturday night or Sunday force an additional round of showers Sunday. We also have low rain chances on both Monday and Tuesday.

With the arrival of a cold front, it looks likely that we’ll be enjoying temperatures in the 70s next week.

