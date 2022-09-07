St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association

ely walker
ely walker
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A nuisance hearing for the Ely Walker Condominium Association has been canceled after a consent decree with St. Louis City.

Changes need to come to Ely Walker units with the new order.

City leaders take additional action against downtown west problem property, Ely Walker Condominiums

After News 4′s coverage of the troubled property, the city gave the building’s board members a nuisance violation and condemned four units. The hearing was set for Wednesday but the city canceled it on Tuesday after the order. Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue have become the site for a murder, car break-ins and suspected illegal parties.

Dozens of residents at downtown lofts come forward blaming management and the building’s condo association for lack of safety

Read the order here:

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoDOT letter shows crew supervisor failed key parts of job prior to deadly crash
MoDOT letter shows crew supervisor failed key parts of job prior to deadly crash
National Salami Day will be Volpi Foods Day in St. Louis to honor long-time staple
National Salami Day will be Volpi Foods Day in St. Louis to honor long-time staple
Graphic
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs
Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and...
Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018