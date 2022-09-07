St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A nuisance hearing for the Ely Walker Condominium Association has been canceled after a consent decree with St. Louis City.

Changes need to come to Ely Walker units with the new order.

After News 4′s coverage of the troubled property, the city gave the building’s board members a nuisance violation and condemned four units. The hearing was set for Wednesday but the city canceled it on Tuesday after the order. Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue have become the site for a murder, car break-ins and suspected illegal parties.

Read the order here:

