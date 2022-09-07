Rash of car break-ins reported outside Central West End hospital

Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rash of car break-ins has been reported outside of a Central West End hospital.

Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke to a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into. Tanyi, a hospital employee, explained that this is the second time in less than a month that her car has been broken into.

According to Tanyi, nothing is being done to prevent the break-ins. News 4 is reaching out to the hospital to find out if more will be done to keep the area secure.

